Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Science And Technology Of Growing Young

By Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few years ago, Sergey Young was diagnosed with a serious condition and was told by his doctor that he would have to take pills every day for the rest of his life. While most people might get disheartened to learn something like that, Sergey actually did some research and treated his condition with the help of lifestyle and diet modifications. While researching, he got passionate about healthy longevity and exciting science and technology that will help us dramatically increase the lifespan in the future. Now, Sergey’s mission is to spread what he learnt to a billion people and help them live long, healthy, and happy lives. Sergey believes that humans can live to 150 - 200 healthy years and beat the current longevity record held by Jeanne Calment (122.5 years).

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

257K+
Followers
63K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Diamandis
Person
Dave Asprey
Person
David Perlmutter
Person
Jeanne Calment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Tech#Mckinsey#Preventive Medicine#Longevity Work#The Longevity Vision Fund#Lvf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ScienceForbes

A New Kind Of Help For Healthcare: Where Proven Science And New Technology Merge

Joseph Rubinsztain, MD, CEO & co-founder of ChronWell, a digital health and therapeutic company focused on digestive diseases. Medicine remains part art, part science. It’s important we acknowledge there is still much to learn about human disease, so we can improve faster with new tools to learn from experience and act intelligently. Modern automation paired with artificial intelligence offers enormous opportunities to accelerate learning and deliver evidence-based personalized healthcare at scale.
EducationRaspberry Pi

Educating young people in AI, machine learning, and data science: new seminar series

A recent Forbes article reported that over the last four years, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in many business sectors has grown by 270%. AI has a history dating back to Alan Turing’s work in the 1940s, and we can define AI as the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

ClinicalMind Unveils the Future of HCP Engagement With the New CMGO Technology Platform for Life Science Companies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinicalMind’s technology and data science team, CM EnGAUGE, has announced the launch of CMGO, a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering a suite of applications that help life science companies of all sizes to manage complex healthcare practitioner (HCP) engagement activities with ease. CMGO enables customers to manage Speaker Bureau and Advisory Programs, among others, from one simple, secure, and intuitive interface.
ScienceNewswise

DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects announced today will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology— critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.
MilitaryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Militaries plunder science fiction for technology ideas, but turn a blind eye to the genre’s social commentary

Military planning is a complicated endeavour, calling upon experts in logistics and infrastructure to predict resource availability and technological advancements. Long-range military planning, deciding what to invest in now to prepare armed forces for the world in thirty years’ time, is even more difficult. One of the most interesting tools...
Technologytechxplore.com

A comprehensive study of technological change

The societal impacts of technological change can be seen in many domains, from messenger RNA vaccines and automation to drones and climate change. The pace of that technological change can affect its impact, and how quickly a technology improves in performance can be an indicator of its future importance. For decision-makers like investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, predicting which technologies are fast improving (and which are overhyped) can mean the difference between success and failure.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
InternetForbes

How Advances In Technology And Science Could Impact The Dating And Matchmaking Industry

Co-Founder at Ambiance Matchmaking, an exclusive matchmaking service for conscious leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs. The art and science of matchmaking is a billion-dollar industry. Yet, many pitfalls exist within the current online dating domain such as safety, security and ineffective matching methods. These issues aren’t as prevalent with professional matchmakers, as many conduct in-depth screening, background checks and personal interviews with their clients. However, not every singleton can afford to pay between $15,000 and $150,000 for a high-end matchmaking service. This exposes a huge opening in the industry for dating apps and professional matchmakers to merge, and startups are racing to fill this gap with a utopian viewpoint of becoming a global cupid for billions of people. How realistic is this, and what kind of technology or science can help achieve this idealistic goal?
Engineeringchemistryworld.com

Machine learning delivers ‘human genome’ moment for proteins

Scientific fields from drug discovery to plastic recycling have been transformed after artificial intelligence (AI)-based protein structure prediction researchers shared an enormous dataset and opened up their methods. On 22 July, London, UK-based Google offshoot DeepMind and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) released 350,000 protein structures computed by its AlphaFold system. These include all 20,000 proteins from the human proteome and will be followed by over 100 million more.
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

World-renowned data science experts to discuss the future of digital fairness

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The ever-growing power of data requires an ever-deepening responsibility on the part of data scientists to use that power fairly and equitably. Recognizing this, Penn State’s Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS) will host a symposium this fall aimed at fostering digital fairness. The two-day...
ComputersHPCwire

Supercomputer Inaugurated at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Aug. 2, 2021 — The new supercomputer of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is among the 15 fastest computers in Europe and among the 13 computers with the highest energy efficiency worldwide. The enormous computing capacity of the Karlsruhe High-performance Computer, HoreKa for short, will enable new findings in climate, energy, and medical research. On July 30, 2021, Theresia Bauer, Baden-Württemberg Minister for Science, Research, and the Arts, handed over the 15-million-euro machine to the scientific community.
Collegespurdue.edu

Purdue joins newly established NSF AI Institute

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced the establishment of 11 new NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes, building on the first round of seven institutes funded in 2020. The combined investment of $220 million expands the reach of these institutes to include a total of 37 states. Purdue Computer Science...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard researchers part of new NSF AI research institute

Harvard University researchers will take leading roles in a new National Science Foundation (NSF) artificial intelligence research institute housed at the University of Washington (UW). The UW-led AI Institute for Dynamic Systems is among 11 new AI research institutes announced today by the NSF. Na Li, the Gordon McKay Professor...
Computer Scienceharvardmagazine.com

Bias in Artificial Intelligence

One of the more startling and instructive documentaries of the recent past is 2020’s Coded Bias, which explores a thorny dilemma: in modern society, artificial-intelligence systems increasingly govern and surveil people’s lives—algorithms now routinely make decisions about health care, housing, insurance, education, employment, banking, and policing—yet racial and gender biases are deeply embedded in many of these AI systems (for more background, read “Artificial Intelligence and Ethics,” January-February 2019, page 44).

Comments / 0

Community Policy