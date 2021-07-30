The Science And Technology Of Growing Young

A few years ago, Sergey Young was diagnosed with a serious condition and was told by his doctor that he would have to take pills every day for the rest of his life. While most people might get disheartened to learn something like that, Sergey actually did some research and treated his condition with the help of lifestyle and diet modifications. While researching, he got passionate about healthy longevity and exciting science and technology that will help us dramatically increase the lifespan in the future. Now, Sergey’s mission is to spread what he learnt to a billion people and help them live long, healthy, and happy lives. Sergey believes that humans can live to 150 - 200 healthy years and beat the current longevity record held by Jeanne Calment (122.5 years).