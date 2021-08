At the end of the day a little more information about the NAVI 31, which should be included in RDNA3 and whose front runner will certainly be the RX 7900 XT. For this future chip, which will be serious in 5 nm, AMD should check its copy for the design of the GPU. So goodbye to the monolithic and hello hello to the MCM in a GPU. So the hypothetical future 7900 XT could have the right to two RDNA3 modules, for 30 RDNA WGP and with 256 shading units from RDNA WGP, that makes us 7680 stream processors, all in pairs, because two MCMs, or 15360 SP, so the triple of the 6900XT …