During an emergency, every minute is critical, especially for those who are living in rural areas of southwest Montana. That is why having Emergency Medical Services (EMS) available to reach even the most remote members of our community is so important. Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, the City of Boulder and St. James Healthcare will conduct an Emergency Medical Response Feasibility and Planning Study to find out where care is needed and ensure everyone in the county has EMS coverage.