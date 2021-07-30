Cancel
Japan's output, job availability jump in June but Covid curbs to slow growth

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's factory output jumped in June and job availability rose to the highest level in nearly a year, data showed. But a spike in domestic infections to new records and a lingering global chip shortage add to woes for the world's third-largest economy, dashing policymakers' hopes for a strong rebound in July-September growth, analysts say.

