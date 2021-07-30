Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

South Pacific island nation mandates COVID-19 vaccination

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0I0S_0bCLHR0B00
Micronesia's President David Panuelo talks with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December13, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS

CANBERRA, July 30 (Reuters) - The small South Pacific island nation of The Federated States of Micronesia has mandated that its adult population be inoculated against COVID-19 in an effort to continue to prevent the pandemic reaching its shores.

The Federated States of Micronesia, with a population just over 113,000 and covering more than 600 islands, has not recorded any locally acquired COVID-19 cases after it shut its international borders to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Pacific island nation said everyone over 18 years will have to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The [Federated States of Micronesia] still has so much work to do to conquer the pandemic," said the country's President David Panuelo said.

Other Pacific island countries also shut their borders but some have now experienced an outbreak of COVID-19.

In Fiji, which was COVID-19 free until earlier this year, the country has recorded more than 6,000 cases this week that is overwhelming hospitals.

Such is the strain, Fiji can no longer test everyone with symptoms. Only those deemed at greatest risk is tested.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific Island#Covid 19#Mandates#Fiji
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Portland, ORwarnerpacific.edu

Warner Pacific University Rises to the Challenge of Expanding Access to the COVID-19 Vaccine

Bringing the vaccine where people are, right in their neighborhood. Warner Pacific University (WPU) is partnering with Providence Health to increase the number of people vaccinated in the local area through a series of COVID-19 vaccination events on the campus. Participants can choose between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines, which are safe, free, and effective.
Public HealthMetro International

Top Japan medic urges nationwide state of emergency amid COVID surge

TOKYO (Reuters) – The head of the Japan Medical Association called on Tuesday for a nationwide state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere, Kyodo news agency said, as worries grow about a strained healthcare system. The call by JMA President...
docwirenews.com

Disparities in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander COVID-19 Mortality: A Community-Driven Data Response

Am J Public Health. 2021 Jul;111(S2):S49-S52. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306370. As of March 2021, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPIs) in the United States have lost more than 800 lives to COVID-19-the highest per capita death rate in 18 of 20 US states reporting NHPI deaths. However, NHPI risks are overlooked in policy discussions. We discuss the NHPI COVID-19 Data Policy Lab and dashboard, featuring the disproportionate COVID-19 mortality burden for NHPIs. The Lab democratized NHPI data, developed community infrastructure and resources, and informed testing site and outreach policies related to health equity.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Public Healthb975.com

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane to Sunday

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A snap three-day lockdown in Australia’s third largest city, Brisbane, and some neighbouring regions will be extended until Sunday as officials asked for more time to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta coronavirus variant. Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, detected 13 new locally...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Japan earthquake: Magnitude 6.0 quake shakes Tokyo Olympics

A 6.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan early on Wednesday morning, sending out tremors felt by those at the Tokyo Olympics. Authorities warned, however, there was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake, which struck around 5:30am local time on Wednesday, has an epicenter about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from land, deep off the coast of Japan, according to preliminary reports.

Comments / 2

Community Policy