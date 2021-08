Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says subpoenas should be issued to any member of Congress who has information regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. During an appearance Sunday on ABC's This Week, Kinzinger said it doesn't matter to him if it's a member of his own party — he "would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if it's the leader that's the leader. Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee. I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people."