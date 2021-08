In the short time that Joe Judge has been the New York Giants' head coach, he's never been one to say anything negative about the players or coaches on his team. That's especially true for the franchise's offensive line. If Pro Football Focus, which named the unit as the worst in the league ahead of the 2021 season, and ESPN, who ranked offensive line as the worst pass-blocking unit in the league, are to be believed, projected starters Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, and Matt Peart aren't going to be very good this coming season.