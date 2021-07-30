1 man dead, another in custody after shootout in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A shootout between two men in southwest Atlanta has left one dead and another in police custody.

Officers were called to 3450 Martin L King Jr. Dr. SW just before 6 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Investigators say the two men were arguing with one another when the argument erupted into gunfire.

When officers arrived, the victim was already dead. The suspect remained on the scene until police arrived.

Police are interviewing the suspect to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not commented on whether or not he will be charged in this shooting.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.

