Jazz's Jared Butler: Goes to Utah in Round 2

Butler was selected by the Jazz with the 40th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With their first selection of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Jazz decided to add depth at the point guard position. Butler had a strong third season at Baylor as he helped carry his team to an NCAA championship while averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The guard hit an impressive 47.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from behind the three-point arc in his final season at Baylor. The 20-year-old is a classic, steady upperclassman who should be ready to fill a reserve role right away.