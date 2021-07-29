How Hong Kong’s lagging vaccination drive staged a surprise comeback
For months, people in Hong Kong have lived with little to fear from COVID-19. The city of 7 million has one of the world's most effective responses to COVID-19, in terms of keeping infections at bay. The most treacherous wave of cases numbers peaked in July last year, at 149 infections per day. Since April this year, most of Hong Kong's new cases have been found in inbound travelers, caught by the city's zealous quarantine rules. The Chinese Special Administrative Region has gone 52 days without a community outbreak.
