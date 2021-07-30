Cancel
Nebraska State

Smoke from wildfires blanketing much of Nebraska

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. --Smoke is engulfing much of the eastern half of Nebraska, with the effects expected to potentially continue through Sunday. The National Weather Surface has issued an advisory for nearly half of Nebraska's 93 counties, with large portions of the state receiving near-surface smoke. The most recent smoke model suggests thicker near-surface smoke entered the district around 3:00 pm CT Thursday. The smoke is anticipated to reduce visibility and will potentially be problematic to the health of some people.

#Canada#Ct#Smoke#Eastern Nebraska
