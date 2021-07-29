Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fox says MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has decided to 'pause' his pillow ads amid election crusade

By Brian Stelter
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — Mike Lindell's pillows have been propping up Fox News for years. But now the relationship is on "pause." Here's the context for the Thursday evening announcement: Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has had beef with Fox for months. He brought it up with The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum when she interviewed him for a profile titled "The MyPillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy."

www.cnn.com

Comments / 186

CNN

CNN

597K+
Followers
89K+
Post
500M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Person
Anne Applebaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Advertising#Cnn Business#The Wall Street Journal#The Supreme Court#Newsmax#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

More losing? Trump candidate loses 2021 primary, rattling GOP

A Trump-backed candidate lost in a special election, shocking the GOP. Meanwhile, Trump was also ignored by 17 Republican Senators who voted for a deal he rallied against and the former president is now struggling to sell tickets for his tour with Bill O’Reilly. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the demise of Trump’s control of the GOP.Aug. 3, 2021.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
ImmigrationPosted by
Vice

Tucker Carlson Is Moving His Whole Damn Show to Hungary

Fox News host Tucker Carlson will produce his show this week from Hungary, where he has already met autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and is listed as a speaker at a conference on far-right nationalism. Carlson, who earlier this year appeared to endorse a core belief of white supremacy on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell live interview crashed by man who calls him a ‘marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was interrupted by a heckler as he appeared to give a live TV interview. The Donald Trump fan and conspiracy theorist was sitting at a table wearing a suit jacket and tie paired with shorts as he spoke in front of his phone, which was propped up using a small tripod on the table. From behind the camera, Twitter user @BillRobens approached Mr Lindell and interrupted his interview. “Love you man, you’re a true patriot,” the heckler told Mr Lindell. “I’m live on TV right now,” the pillow salesman responded. “Oh, I’m sorry about...
Ohio StateNewsweek

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The return of Sarah Palin? Former Alaska governor hints at possible run for US Senate

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has hinted that she may run for a US Senate seat.“If God wants me to do it, I will,” Ms Palin said at a Christian conservative conference hosted by Che Ahn, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation movement.Ms Palin was governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned. The potential comeback she hinted at would be to run for senator of that state, which would mean campaigning against a longtime incumbent, Senator Lisa Murkowski.Ms Murkowski, a moderate Republican, represents the opposite wing of the GOP from Ms Palin, who has closely...
EconomyNewsweek

Mike Lindell Says He's Losing $1M a Week Because Fox News Refused to Air Voter Fraud Ad

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that is losing "about a million dollars a week" since he pulled his ads from the Fox News network. "They're disgusting, what they've done to our country," Lindell said of the network while speaking on War Room, a show on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network. The host is hosted by Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist under Republican President Donald Trump.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.

Comments / 186

Community Policy