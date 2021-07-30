Cancel
Calhoun County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North central Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Illinois West central Jersey County in southwestern Illinois * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall will be minimal as main area of storms has moved southeast of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hardin, Kampsville, Eldred, Haypress, Woody and Michael.

Hardin, IL
Illinois State
Greene County, IL
Eldred, IL
Calhoun County, IL
Jersey County, IL
Calhoun, IL
