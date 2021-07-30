Staying home: Chicago Bulls select former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu 38th overall in 2021 NBA Draft
Ayo Dosunmu is staying home. The former Illinois star was selected 38th overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night by the Chicago Bulls, officially beginning his professional career. Dosunmu, a Chicago native, held a draft party in his hometown to celebrate his latest milestone. Those in attendance erupted with joy when Dosunmu, who was projected as a late first-round pick by several sports media outlets, finally heard his name called by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.qconline.com
