Men's Basketball: Jason Preston drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers

By Nate Swanson
thepostathens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Preston’s dream has come to fruition— he’s been drafted into the NBA. Preston was drafted by the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Clippers as the No. 33 pick in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night. He’s the first Bobcat to be drafted since Brandon Hunter was selected in the second round by the Boston Celtics in 2003. He’s also the first Bobcat since Maurice Ndour in 2015 to sign with an NBA team.

