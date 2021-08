The 2021 NBA Draft is the last time the Clippers control their own first-round pick until 2027, by virtue of the Paul George trade. It’s imperative they get this pick right. Fortunately, the mock draft lottery gods have smiled on the Clippers today, as the team was able to select Jaden Springer in the SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft. Springer is an 18-year-old one-and-done prospect out of Tennessee, and as the youngest player in this draft, could be a keeper for the Clippers for years to come.