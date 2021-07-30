Cancel
MLB

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Announced that Seattle Mariners LHP Héctor Santiago has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. MLB BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Craig...

MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLB

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
NFL

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFL
The Spun

New York Jets Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick from this year’s draft. After a contract battle to begin training camp, Wilson finally agreed to a deal with the Jets. While the former BYU star is finally back on the field, the Jets were lacking a veteran presence in the quarterback room.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury and its impact on Padres, NL playoff race

The San Diego Padres might have to make a postseason run without NL MVP frontrunner Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis was placed on the 10-day IL over the weekend after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. To put it in context, Tatis was hitting .292/.373/.651 with 31 home runs, 70 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 166 wRC+. He currently leads the National League in runs scored, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS (1.024).
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: Rick Hahn’s comments on ESPN 1000 are great

On Monday, Rick Hahn went on ESPN’s Kap and J-Hood to discuss his Chicago White Sox team. The trade deadline moves are still fresh in everyone’s head and it comes with a lot of excitement. Rick Hahn certainly had some very interesting things to say about it all and it should fire up White Sox fans around the world.
Tennessee State

How Tennessee baseball's roster has changed following the MLB Draft

Jackson Leath signed with the Texas Rangers on Saturday, getting a deal done before Sunday's deadline for MLB Draft picks to sign. The pitcher was the final Tennessee player to sign, wrapping up the bulk of the Vols' offseason. Here is how the roster has changed since Tennessee's season ended in the College World Series:
MLB

Tatis lands on IL with shoulder inflammation

The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, one day after he partially dislocated his shoulder while sliding into third base. Tatis underwent an MRI on Saturday. It's been recommended that he rest and be re-evaluated in 10 days'...
MLB

Sox add Schwarber and bullpen arms. Was it enough?

Amid a feeding frenzy unlike any we’ve seen at baseball’s trade deadline in recent memory, the Red Sox made three moves to bolster the team for what’s shaping up to be a furious American League playoff race. Late Thursday night, the team acquired Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber, an all-star...
MLB

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 8/2/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 19

With the 2021 baseball season in full swing, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long leagues. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.
MLB

MLB Week 18 Hitting Waiver Wire: Dual-Eligibility Catchers Galore

The first of two dual-eligibility catchers in this week’s post is the red-hot Daulton Varsho. The University of Wisconsin product is just 25 years old and has a mere 247 plate appearances under his belt at the major league level across 2020 and 2021. Last year he finished with a slash line of .188/.287/.366 in 115 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks. Needless to say, he didn’t turn any heads. His call up earlier in the season wasn’t great either, as he slashed .171/.227/.244 in 44 plate appearances mostly in the month of May. Most recently, however, Varsho has 88 plate appearances since returning to the majors on June 20th and has slash line of .222/364/.458 with 13 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and an 18-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his last 36 plate appearances, Varsho has a .379/.500/.862 slash line with 10 runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, and a 6-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As you can see, he’s been trending in the right direction and most of his production since returning to the majors this season has been quite recent. While Carson Kelly may return soon, he’s had issues of his own and Varsho has been too hot to leave out of the lineup. Considering he can also play in the outfield (in real life and in fantasy), his versatility and recent production make him a must-add.

