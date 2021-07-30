Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police seek Help to Solve Shooting of 7 People on the Westside [Video]

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI – Detroit Police needs assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting on the city’s west side. On July 25, 2021 at approximately 10:15 p.m., at W. McNichols and Asbury Park, several individuals consisting of innocent by-standers and children were attending a vigil, when the driver (suspect #2) of a dark color van drove by and an unknown suspect (passenger) from inside fired shots into the crowd, striking and injuring multiple people. After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle fled west on W. McNichols with the shooter still inside. The victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

