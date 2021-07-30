Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Bft_0bCLBZht00

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night.

The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto 13-1 at Fenway Park. Boston is 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.

Schwarber had just finished a historic homer barrage when he strained his right hamstring on July 2. The left-handed hitter has been on the injured list since then, but could be playing again within a couple weeks.

The 28-year-old outfielder was off to a smashing start in his first season with Washington, hitting 25 home runs with 53 RBIs in 72 games. He was chosen as an All-Star for the first time, but unable to play in the showcase event.

Schwarber tied a major league record by hitting 12 home runs in a 10-game span from June 19-29. He also set a record for a leadoff hitter for homers in a month, connecting 15 times to start games in June.

With Boston, Schwarber could see time in the outfield and also at designated hitter, where J.D. Martinez usually fills the role for the Red Sox.

Schwarber joined the Nationals on a $10 million, one-year contract after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs. In 2016, he played only two games in the regular season after a severe knee injury, then came back to help the Cubs win the World Series by going 7 for 17 (.412) in five games.

The big league trade deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. Earlier Thursday, the Nationals sent closer Brad Hand to Toronto.

The Red Sox sent right-hander Aldo Ramirez to Washington. The 20-year-old Ramirez was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in eight starts for Low-A Salem.

To make roster room for Schwarber, the Red Sox designated right-hander Brandon Workman for assignment.

The 32-year-old Workman was a combined 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 29 games with the Cubs and Boston this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Al East#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Washington Nationals#The Red Sox#The Chicago Cubs#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Winners and losers from MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline now over, we look at the biggest winners and losers of the annual event. It is rare that an MLB trade deadline lives up to expectations. Well, in 2021, MLB managed to steal the spotlight from the NBA Draft on Thursday night and saw a flurry of moves drop as the clock struck zero at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. It was truly a chaotic masterpiece.

Comments / 0

Community Policy