COVID-19 Delta Variant Is Increasing Hospitalization Again

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One more Maryland has died as a result of the coronavirus as 256 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
Doctors said the new cases are fueled by the Delta variant targeting those who are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, there were 466,205 total confirmed cases and 9,589 deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.15%.
Hospitalizations decreased Monday. There are 168 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 131 in acute care and 37 in the ICU.
There are now 3,536,737 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 7,126,276 doses. Of those, 3,589,539 are...
