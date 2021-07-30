Cancel
Minnesota State

Wildfires In Canada Bring A Thick Haze Of Smoke To Minnesota

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke from the wildfires burning just across the Canadian border was present in the air today. WCCO has team coverage on the air quality alert covering most of Minnesota now. (3:09) WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 29.

Environment
Grist

Wildfire smoke in Minnesota brings dystopian skies to the Midwest

Last Thursday, my family took turns standing in our backyard, staring upward in horror. Smoke so thick that it dimmed the sun obscured the Minneapolis sky, and the smell of a campfire hung in the air. Hundreds of miles north of us, across the Canadian border, over 150 fires were raging in Northwest Ontario, sending massive smoke plumes to settle over Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Fort Worth, TX
CBS DFW

West Coast Wildfire 1,500 Miles Away Responsible For Smoky Haze In North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While it was very nice to have a break in that 100-degree weather for the second day in a row, there is a concern about air quality. Where there is smoke there is fire, even when that fire is over 1,500 miles away in the Pacific Northwest. The historic start to the West Coast fire season has produced weeks of smoke that has drifted over large parts of the United States. The current upper air weather pattern, with a high pressure ridge anchored over the west coast, has driven some of that smoke into North Texas. Skycam Fort Worth showing...
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Colorado Dries Out! Transitioning Back To Big Heat And Thick Smoke

DENVER (CBS4) – The threat for heavy rain, flooding, and mudslides that has plagued the Colorado high country for days has finally ended. It will be dry statewide by Wednesday night just as wildfire smoke and intense heat make rapid return. The only Flash Flood Watch in the region on Wednesday is in New Mexico. There are no watches in Colorado and there are not expected to be new threats for flooding and mudslides through at least Sunday. This extended period of mostly dry weather could help accelerate the work CDOT crews are doing in Glenwood Canyon that has caused I-70...
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Issued For Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Canadian wildfire smoke is dissipating over the Twin Cities, air quality levels remain unhealthy in parts of northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued Wednesday an air quality alert for much of northern Minnesota until 9 p.m. Those in sensitive groups are advised to limit prolonged or heavy excursion outdoors. As of Wednesday morning, air quality levels were unhealthy for those in sensitive groups in north-central and northeastern Minnesota. Over the Twin Cities, air quality was listed as moderate. However, western Wisconsin is also under an air quality alert, including counties that border the eastern edge of the metro. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Wednesday will start with filtered sunshine before cloud cover increases in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s. Looking ahead, Thursday will bring scattered showers before sunshine and humidity return on Friday.   More On WCCO.com: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL
Emmons County, ND

Wildfires create dense haze, smoke in Emmons County

Wildfires in neighboring states and southern Canada have created a haze over portions of North Dakota over the past six weeks. Above are photos around Linton, taken on Friday, July 30, when the smoke was pushed to ground level. (Photos by Mark Weber).

