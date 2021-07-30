Wildfires In Canada Bring A Thick Haze Of Smoke To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Canadian wildfire smoke is dissipating over the Twin Cities, air quality levels remain unhealthy in parts of northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued Wednesday an air quality alert for much of northern Minnesota until 9 p.m. Those in sensitive groups are advised to limit prolonged or heavy excursion outdoors. As of Wednesday morning, air quality levels were unhealthy for those in sensitive groups in north-central and northeastern Minnesota. Over the Twin Cities, air quality was listed as moderate. However, western Wisconsin is also under an air quality alert, including counties that border the eastern edge of the metro. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Wednesday will start with filtered sunshine before cloud cover increases in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s. Looking ahead, Thursday will bring scattered showers before sunshine and humidity return on Friday. More On WCCO.com: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves Minneapolis After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads ‘It Is Awesome’: At St. Paul’s Interact, Artists With Disabilities Are Excited To Create Together Again Vikings Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rate In NFL