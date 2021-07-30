Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...EAST CENTRAL LUZERNE AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lehigh, or 10 miles southeast of Scranton, moving southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bushkill, Blooming Grove, Paupack, Moscow, Sterling, Lehigh, Greentown, Gouldsboro, Ledgerdale and Pecks Pond. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.alerts.weather.gov
