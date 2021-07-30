Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST FRIDAY FOR GILA COUNTY At 1144 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated no rain had fallen over the area along Rye Creek and Tonto Creek for several hours. However, the automated stream gage along Tonto Creek near Gun Creek continues to record flow of around 900 cfs from earlier rainfall. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by upstream thunderstorms late this afternoon. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Low-water crossings over Tonto Creek will be impassable for the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County This includes the following highways State Route 188 between mile markers 267 and 269. This includes the following streams and drainages Rye Creek and Tonto Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Gila County, AZ
