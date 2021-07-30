Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 06:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 08:48:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM MDT. Target Area: Bent The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Colorado Purgatoire River Near Las Animas affecting Bent County. For the Purgatoire River...including Madrid, Trinidad Lake, Trinidad, Las Animas...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding occurs into low lying areas along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 08/19/2004.