Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks — Grading the pick: Quentin Grimes

By Adam Kester
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks, and seemingly every team around the league, had a wild NBA Draft. New York delivered on the speculation that they would trade in the draft, but it didn’t go exactly as many had planned. The Knicks ended up trading their 19th overall pick to the Charlotte...

dailyknicks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
312K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#The Pick#Nba Draft#The Charlotte Hornets#The University Of Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Noel, Payne, Grimes, Murphy

Nerlens Noel was a revelation for the Knicks this season. Signed to a one-year, $5MM deal to back up Mitchell Robinson, Noel stepped up to fill the starting spot for a majority of the season after multiple injuries kept Robinson out of the lineup, and was one of the best defensive centers in the league during that time.
NBANew York Post

Knicks pick Quentin Grimes after two NBA Draft trades

Knicks president Leon Rose traded but was unable to trade up. So he traded out, then traded back in Thursday’s NBA draft at Barclays Center. Rose didn’t get his top-priority 3-point shooting wing in the first round but he strategically traded back and got a fine two-way guard who may have been undervalued in University of Houston junior Quentin Grimes with the 25th selection.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks Rumors: Quentin Grimes wows NY scouts; on radar for picks 19 & 21

New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes, Houston Rockets, National Basketball Association, Nerlens Noel, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose, Final four. Knicks, Quentin Grimes (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) We’re now roughly about a week away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and it’s still very much so up in the air in regards...
NBAarcamax.com

Knicks select Houston guard Quentin Grimes with 25th pick in NBA Draft

The Knicks punted one draft pick and took a surprise with the other. After their package proposals couldn’t move them up, the Knicks traded its 19th pick to the Charlotte Hornets for a heavily protected 2022 first-rounder. The Knicks then traded down from 21st to 25th, selecting 3-and-D wing Quentin Grimes out of Houston.
NBAHouston Chronicle

UH's Quentin Grimes heads to Knicks

University of Houston All-American guard Quentin Grimes will begin his professional career in the Big Apple. The New York Knicks made that a reality by landing Grimes, who played in high school at College Park, with the No. 25 pick in Thursday’s first round. The pick was officially made by the Clippers but he is headed to New York as part of an earlier trade.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Familiarity will help Quentin Grimes adjust to life with the Knicks

First-round draft pick Quentin Grimes believes his fit with the New York Knicks is a “match made in heaven.”. Draft night was a rollercoaster for anyone locked in on the New York Knicks. First, they traded pick No. 19 for a future first-rounder. Next, they flipped the 21st pick for the 25th and a future second-rounder from the Clippers.
NBAPosting and Toasting

Knicks rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride answer questions for the media

On Friday the New York Knicks held virtual introductions for two of their new draft picks, Quentin Grimes and Miles “Deuce” McBride. Poor Rokas Jokubaitis and Jericho Sims will have to wait their turns, I suppose (Jokubaitis will play overseas next season, and Sims just doesn’t have the WOW factor with the fans and media).
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Quentin Grimes potential fit in Denver is intriguing

Quentin Grimes is a former 5-star recruit out of College Park High School in Texas. Although he primary played point guard prior to college, Grimes has developed into a lethal shooter that is much more of a scoring guard, or even wing, than someone that will be given the keys to run an offense predicated on involving everyone. This isn’t to say Quentin is strictly a spot-up shooter without any ability to attack off the dribble, but his skillset currently predicates that he would be better in a secondary playmaker role.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks could be targeting sharp-shooter Quentin Grimes at end of first round

With shooting guard/small forward Reggie Bullock preparing to hit the open market, the New York Knicks could be looking for a supplement in the NBA Draft. With just six days before the team has to make a decision on their draft selections, with three first-round picks, one player that has recently worked out with the Knicks is Houston’s, Quentin Grimes.
NBAHouston Chronicle

NBA: College Park alum Quentin Grimes drafted in first round

College Park High School has its first-ever NBA Draft pick. Quentin Grimes, a 2018 graduate of the school and two-time Montgomery County Player of Year, was selected No. 25 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in Thursday’s NBA Draft. After a proposed trade is confirmed, the University of Houston All-American will join the New York Knicks.
NBAchatsports.com

The Evolution of Quentin Grimes

Whether you believe in this sort of thing, there is an alternate universe where Quentin Grimes is already two years into his NBA career, fulfilling the promise that felt like a foregone conclusion even before he started to collect just about every major award and accolade a high school player can receive. A Houston native, Grimes was the best his state had to offer, garnering the same type of recognition that was once earned by Chris Bosh, De’Aaron Fox and Marcus Smart.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Knicks Mock Draft 4.0: Packaging picks and finding impact players

With the NBA Draft just two days away, the New York Knicks are gearing up to potentially make a big move to acquire an impact player who can produce in year one. Last year, the team selected Obi Toppin 8th overall and Immanuel Quickley 32nd overall, surprisingly seeing more production out of their second pick. Quickley had himself a fantastic first year in the NBA, serving as a primary shooting guard and being tested as a point guard on occasion. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 assists, and shot 39% from three over 4.7 times per game.
NBAyourconroenews.com

NBA: Grimes excited for next chapter with Knicks

Quentin Grimes had a moment many dream of, and it showed Thursday night. When his name was announced as the 25th pick in the NBA Draft, the College Park alum and University of Houston standout got emotional. His head in his hands, Grimes let out tears that spoke to a...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy