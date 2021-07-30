Cancel
La Plata County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for La Plata by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Plata THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LA PLATA AND NORTHEASTERN MONTEZUMA COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

