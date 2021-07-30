Cancel
Pina hits 2HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six. Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
