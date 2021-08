When journalists receive death threats and are verbally and physically assaulted while working in a flooded area, a government can be expected to at least be concerned. China’s Foreign Ministry did the opposite on Thursday. He agreed with the attackers. “There is no hate without a reason,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said, accusing staff at the BBC, Deutsche Welle and the Los Angeles Times of having received death threats. “Do you know how many Chinese internet users call the BBC? Fake News Broadcasting Company, ”the spokesperson continued.