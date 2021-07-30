Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Springer is Philly’s latest defensive project
In 2018, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. While no one really expected the Sixers to even make the playoffs, let alone past the first round, when the season opened up, as “The Process” was still fresh in the minds of many around these parts, watching Philly’s finest only secure a single win versus the pre-Kyrie Irving Celtics identified a pretty pressing need that has lingered to this very day: Wing defense.section215.com
Comments / 0