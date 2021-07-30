Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Springer is Philly’s latest defensive project

It may not have been the homerun move that Sixers fans were hoping for, but the Sixers improved by adding Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick. The 18-year-old shows some bright long-term potential and is a 6’4 combo guard with an impressive 6’8 wingspan. The Tennesse product averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 25.9 minutes per game this season. Springer has a ton of long-term potential and could prove to be an effective backcourt partner to Tyrese Maxey, but may not be the immediate impact the Sixers were in search of.