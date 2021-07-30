Cancel
Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft: Why trading for Kai Jones at 19 was the right choice

By Jason Huber
Cover picture for the articleJust eight picks after selecting James Bouknight with the 11th overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets made a big trade with the New York Knicks, sending a future first-round pick for the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With that pick, the Hornets took Texas center Kai Jones, who many draft experts projected to be picked by the Hornets at 11 since they have such a pressing need at center. The chance to give something up and take him at 19 might turn out to be an incredible transaction.

