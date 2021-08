The Brooklyn Nets select UNC basketball’s Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick. Many were shocked when Day’Ron Sharpe announced he would forego his sophomore season to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite being a high school five-star recruit and living up to his hype during his first year with UNC, some felt Sharpe should’ve stayed another year instead of gambling with his draft stock. Sharpe’s decision was a risk that would pay off as his workout videos hit the net leading to a rise in his draft stock. That spike was enough to catch the attention of Brooklyn. So, now, only one question remains: