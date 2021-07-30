BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-7-Add
7th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up, 4f, hazy. 3 (3) Apolitical Thumbs Up (N.Villatoro)7.207.803.40. Off 10:04. Time 2:02.60. Fast. Scratched_Em El Carretonero. Also Ran_Lota Hot Hot Fire, Jess a Regal Streak, Panchos First Kiss, Wattle, Poker Tlc, Malibu Moonflash. $1 Pick 3 (9-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $251.60. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $45.60. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $45.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-7-8) paid $212.57. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-7) paid $296.30.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
