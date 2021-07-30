Cancel
BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-7-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

7th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up, 4f, hazy. 3 (3) Apolitical Thumbs Up (N.Villatoro)7.207.803.40. Off 10:04. Time 2:02.60. Fast. Scratched_Em El Carretonero. Also Ran_Lota Hot Hot Fire, Jess a Regal Streak, Panchos First Kiss, Wattle, Poker Tlc, Malibu Moonflash. $1 Pick 3 (9-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $251.60. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $45.60. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $45.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-7-8) paid $212.57. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-7) paid $296.30.

BC-Results Delta Downs-7-Add

BC-Results Fort Erie-7-Add

BC-Results Finger Lakes-7-Add

BC-Results Fair Meadows-7-Add

7th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. Off 8:32. Time 1:80.97. Fast. Also Ran_Dtl Hes Man Candy, Ernest T Bass, Coronados Lady Echo, Jessies Molly D, Liquid Lightnin, Bp Down to Policies, Sw This Means War. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $22.95. Daily Double (7-2) paid $105.00. Exacta (2-6) paid $153.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-5-4) paid $1,428.62. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $266.75.
BC-Results Saratoga-7-Add

Off 4:31. Time 1:12.33. Fast. Scratched_Gagliano, Nicky Scissors. Also Ran_Quantitativbreezin, Bustinmygroove, Cause to Dream, Big Tony's Girl, My Alluring Lady, Irresistible Girl. $1 Pick 3 (10-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $123.75. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $15.00. $1 Exacta (10-7) paid $48.50. $0.1 Superfecta (10-7-9-6) paid $73.70. $0.5 Trifecta (10-7-9) paid $147.50.
BC-Results Thistledown-7-Add

BC-Results Woodbine-7-Add

7th_$21,289, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Treinen in the 7th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th. E_Correa (7), R.García (2). LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20), off González. RBIs_Brantley (36), Alvarez 2 (69). Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (R.García, Correa, McCullers...
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday

1st_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f. 2nd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f. 3rd_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. 4th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 4½f. Run Rabbit120Preacher's Bay120. Runaway Crown120Ascended120. D' Wicked120Raven Rahy120. Trinni Valantine120. 5th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X),...
BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$8,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$8,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 6f. 4th_$15,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f. 5th_$8,200, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Top Hat Troubadour120Halaboutthat124. Sharingthejourney124Holiday Dancer120. Ninja120Cherokee Hawk124. New York Night120. 6th_$12,200, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO...
BC-Entries Saratoga

1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. 2nd_$36,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 11/8mi. 3rd_$103,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 13/8mi. 4th_$110,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f. 5th_$55,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. Airborne Gal119Lady Clementine119. Violent Vixen119Thegoddessofsnakes119. a-Commandandcontrol119Hot Anna119. a-School of Thought119Superbloodwolfmoon124. Empty Net119. a-Coupled. 6th_$105,000, alc...
Finger Lakes Entries, Tuesday August 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Curlin's New Moon (L), 122K. Navarro6-7-1Beth Miller-Saul8/5. 2Purchasing Power (L), 122M. Davila, Jr.1-4-4James Acquilano2/1. 4Gold Cross (L), 122J. Davila, Jr.5-1-6Chris Englehart3/1. 5Le Gros Bill (L), 122S. Cardona7-6-1Tina Chamberlin5/1. 2nd-$12,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Louisiana Downs Entries, Tuesday

1st_$8,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$8,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$9,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 7½f. 4th_$9,500, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Ms. Sparkling Jet121Orena Starshine124. Princess Strategy120Blulu121. Ebbi Blu120Joanie Gal120. Snap It124Simple Sunday117. Navagationalbeacon120. 5th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Singinginthewind122Run Rocket122.
Finger Lakes Results Wednesday August 4th, 2021

2nd-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.250, 47.260, 59.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.790. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Frost Giant-Court of Dreams. Scratched: Blues City. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Simbasalltrouble124254-hd2-½1-½1-2J. Cruz4.702.702.101.35. Mrs Robin E122433-hd3-hd2-hd2-2½J. Baez2.602.101.60. Where Ya Goin Owen124311-hd1-13-43-5C. Camilo3.204.90. Cool Quartet12216665-34-¾K. Navarro4.60. Look Out Jayce122522-14-24-35-10½A. Worrie17.10.
Avon Park AAA falls late to Georgia

LAUREL, Miss. — If the Florida representatives want any shot at a World Series title, they’ll have to come out of the loser’s bracket. Avon Park fell short against Georgia Monday night that was a closer game than the 12-6 score indicated. It’s the Red Devils’ first loss of the tournament and now has them fighting for their World Series lives.

