GPD Win Max 2021 handheld gaming laptop now available for preorder with surprising Intel Core i7-1195G7 upgrade and lower price

GPD’s Win Max 2021 handheld gaming laptop is going up for pre-orders today at 10 PM ET on Indiegogo. This year’s model is the first one to integrate an AMD processor in the form of the Ryzen 7 4800U, but it will feature Intel Tiger Lake-U options, as well. GPD initially announced that it will offer i7-1185G7 and i7-1165G7 variants; however, just before the crowdfunding launch, the company decided to upgrade the final specs to include an i7-1195G7 processor and scratch the other two. What is really surprising here is that GPD now offers the i7-1195G7 variant for the same $1250 price tag on the Ryzen 7 4800U model. As always, the price is lowered during the crowdfunding campaign, so early birds can pre-order for just $999.