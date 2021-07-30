Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Free-agent OL Evan Boehm works out for Giants

By Ben Levine
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhEIR_0bCL6wfO00
Miami Dolphins offensive guard Evan Boehm. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Boehm has played both center and offensive guard throughout his career, a pair of positions that appear to be accounted for on the Giants. Nick Gates and Jonotthan Harrison lead the depth chart at center, while Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez are in line to start at guard.

However, Harrison is currently on the team’s PUP list, and Lemieux was carted off the field during practice today. While it was apparent that the 25-year-old suffered some kind of knee injury, we haven’t learned of an official diagnosis, and there’s a chance he could be sidelined for some time.

So, it appears that the Giants are hunting for some reinforcement at the position, even if it’s temporary. Boehm would certainly be a worthy candidate despite his journeyman status. The offensive lineman has spent time with six different teams through five seasons, but he’s also managed to see time in 55 career games (21 starts). That included a 2019 campaign where he started eight of his 13 games for the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old joined the Bills last offseason, and he spent the first month-plus of the season on the team’s practice squad. He later caught on with the Jaguars practice squad, where he’d remain for the rest of the season.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bills#Dolphins#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Giants Players Respond To Kelvin Benjamin’s Blunt Comments

On Wednesday afternoon, former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin saw his time with the New York Giants come to a swift end. The 2014 first-round pick was spotted talking with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge before he was asked to leave the team. According to multiple reports, the Giants wanted Benjamin to come into camp at a certain weight.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kelvin Benjamin Has Brutally Honest Message For The Giants

Former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t even last a full day in New York Giants training camp. Benjamin, who was attempting to make the team as a tight end, was cut before the end of practice on Wednesday. Before he was released, the 2014 first-round pick was spotted talking with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge before retreating to the team facility.
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLUSA Today

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it. Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.
NFLUSA Today

New York Giants' massive brawl at practice leaves coach Joe Judge screaming mad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Fighting Joe Judges, as Dave Gettleman playfully called them last summer, showed up at training camp on Tuesday morning. And New York Giants coach Joe Judge was screaming mad once sanity prevailed. Star players and team leaders shoving one another. Daniel Jones, the starting quarterback,...
NFLNBC Sports

Giants working out Josh Doctson, Brian Lewerke

The Giants have lined up workouts with receiver Josh Doctson and quarterback Brian Lewerke, Art Stapleton of NJ.com reports. The Jets cut Doctson on May 7. He signed with the Jets in 2020 before opting out of the season over COVID-19 concerns. Doctson, 28, entered the league as a first-round...

Comments / 0

Community Policy