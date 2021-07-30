Free-agent OL Evan Boehm works out for Giants

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Evan Boehm. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Boehm has played both center and offensive guard throughout his career, a pair of positions that appear to be accounted for on the Giants. Nick Gates and Jonotthan Harrison lead the depth chart at center, while Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez are in line to start at guard.

However, Harrison is currently on the team’s PUP list, and Lemieux was carted off the field during practice today. While it was apparent that the 25-year-old suffered some kind of knee injury, we haven’t learned of an official diagnosis, and there’s a chance he could be sidelined for some time.

So, it appears that the Giants are hunting for some reinforcement at the position, even if it’s temporary. Boehm would certainly be a worthy candidate despite his journeyman status. The offensive lineman has spent time with six different teams through five seasons, but he’s also managed to see time in 55 career games (21 starts). That included a 2019 campaign where he started eight of his 13 games for the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old joined the Bills last offseason, and he spent the first month-plus of the season on the team’s practice squad. He later caught on with the Jaguars practice squad, where he’d remain for the rest of the season.