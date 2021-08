ABILENE, Texas — The ICU beds at Hendrick Health are at full capacity. The main question health professionals pose is, “What will happen if anyone gets sick?”. The Director of Public Health in Taylor County, Anette Lerma made a few comments in the city council meeting that was held yesterday, “We’re not overly concerned about whether people get sick, its whose going to need to go to the hospital and if we fill it up with COVID patients and we happen to have a heart attack case, whose going to take care of you?”