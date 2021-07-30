Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Select Australian Josh Giddey With Sixth Overall Pick, Execute Trades In 2021 NBA Draft

By Nate Kotisso
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an early draft surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Australian guard Josh Giddey with the franchise’s first NBA Draft lottery pick in five years. Giddey, who is 18 years old and hails from Melbourne, is OKC’s first lottery pick since the Thunder chose Domantas Sabonis with the 11th pick in 2016.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Australian#Sixth Overall Pick#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Okc#Nba Academy#Basketball Reference#Cbssports Com#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#The Houston Rockets#The Detroit Pistons#The New York Knicks#Villanova#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
Place
Melbourne
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Country
Australia
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position. On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the...
NBABleacher Report

Josh Giddey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Australian point guard Josh Giddey, who most recently played for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers, was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Josh...
NBANBA

“A Heart-Stopping Moment” - Giddey Lives Out Dream as Part of Thunder’s 2021 NBA Draft Class

BROOKLYN—When Adam Silver strode across the stage inside Barclays Center to deliver the Oklahoma City Thunder’s selection at pick six, 19-year-old Australian wing Josh Giddey, his three sisters and his parents all rose from their seats to celebrate around their circular table. There was so much height and wingspan at the table that ESPN’s draft analyst Jay Bilas might have done a double-take from across the room. Giddey, after hugging his parents, both of whom also played professionally in Australia’s NBL and WNBL, needed a moment to collect himself too.
NBAkosu.org

OSU's Cunningham Chosen First Overall In NBA Draft; Thunder Come Away With Four Picks

As expected, Oklahoma State University guard Cade Cunningham was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the top pick of Thursday's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 guard is the school's tenth first round choice, and its highest draft pick since Bob Harris was taken third overall by the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1949. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year last season and averaged 20 points and six rebounds per game for the Cowboys.
NBAnews9.com

Thunder, Kemba Walker Reportedly Agree On Contract Buyout

In an expected move, point guard Kemba Walker's tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder ended Wednesday before it could truly get off the ground. Walker and the Thunder agreed to a buyout of his remaining contract, according to a report from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The remainder of Walker's...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy