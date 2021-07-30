Students to start school in masks

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After mixed emotions and opinions from parents, Saginaw Township Community Schools will revise their masking policy starting Nov. 15. However, it will be decided based on new cases in the entire district, not just one school, meaning case numbers in elementary, middle and high schools will collectively affect students in grades 9 through 12.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 8, masks will be optional for students and staff at all schools in the Warrick County School Corporation. In a letter sent out to parents on Wednesday, WCSC Superintendent Todd Lambert said that the decision to make masks optional was made due to the low number of new positive cases in the county and in the district's schools.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo is one of the only school districts in the ArkLaTex that have decided to keep their mask policy in place after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted his state’s mask mandate last week. Parents and students who attended the Caddo Parish School Board meeting Tuesday,...
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two weeks after the district rolled back the mask requirement for its high-schoolers, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools discussed a similar plan for middle-school students Monday night. The school board didn’t vote at the Monday night board meeting, but the PLCS Board of Education will proceed...
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Public Schools will be requiring masks for all indoor activities throughout the entire district until further notice, the superintendent announced on Monday. The requirement begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9. According to JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal, the district has 70 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 15 cases among staff. […]
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe School District's Board of Education voted on Thursday night to make masks optional for students in grades 9-12. The new policy will take effect in the district's high schools beginning on Nov. 29. Until then, universal masking is required for students K-12. The vote...
Charleston, South Carolina – Starting Wednesday, students and staff in schools within the Charleston County School District will no longer be mandated to wear masks in schools. The decision to lift the mask mandate was voted at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. With the mask mandate in place, there have...
The town of Hopkinton is usually known for its role as the starting line for the Boston Marathon. But it’s in the spotlight again as the first public school district in Massachusetts attempting to phase out mask mandates for vaccinated students and staff. To test out the idea, the school committee approved a three-week trial that began on Nov. 1 at Hopkinton High School.
The Miami-Dade and Broward school districts are dropping mask mandates for all students, allowing parents to decide whether their children should wear a face covering. Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Tuesday the decision was based on coronavirus cases in the county dropping. He said protocols could change if cases spike again.
The plan is for masks to be optional when students return to Newton-Conover City Schools following the Christmas break. Newton-Conover board member Tim Hayes first made a motion for masks to be optional immediately. He amended his motion to say that masks would be optional starting on Jan. 3, per board member Phil Heath’s suggestion at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The Corbin Board of Education voted Thursday evening in its monthly meeting to make masks optional in the school district starting Monday. The optional masks applies to while in school and on buses. Superintendent Dave Cox noted that the school board had wanted to make decisions based on the current...
In an email to faculty and staff, Orange County Public Schools announced that face masks would be entirely optional for employees of the district starting tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 11). The end of the faculty mask mandate was not discussed at the school board's most recent meeting and the announcement seemed...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board members voted to comply with the state’s ban on mask mandates by allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in school. Previously, school board members adopted a new mandatory mask policy requiring elementary and middle school students to wear...
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Students, staff, and visitors at all schools in Collierville are no longer required to mask up. The decision is in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing the COVID-19 Omnibus Bill into law on Friday, which bars governmental entities, including public school districts, from requiring masks. The current...
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Barren County Schools announced the district would be reinstating its mask policy. In a letter posted to the Barren County Schools Facebook page, the rise in positive cases from exposure in school settings was listed as a factor. The policy will go back into...
Turlock Unified School District trustees asked students to leave their board meeting on Tuesday evening because some adults refused to wear masks. Stanislaus County health officials ended the county’s mask mandate on Monday, but the California Department of Public Health requires all adults to wear masks inside school buildings when students are present.
Attorney Edward Guedes says the state mask policy doesn't do enough to curb the spread of the virus. | Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, P.L. Several Florida school districts are appealing an administrative law judge’s decision upholding the state Department of Health’s rule that allows parents to send their children to school without masks intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/16/2021: Tulsa Public Schools has relaxed its mask expectations. After Thanksgiving break, buildings where students and staff have been eligible for vaccinations for several months can be mask-free. TPS will continue to follow the federal mask mandate on public property, requiring masks to be worn on...
The Pickerington school district is making masks optional after students return from their winter break. “Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are readily available for students in grades K-6, Pickerington Schools will make masks optional for all K-12 students beginning January 4, 2022,” reads a statement from Superintendent Chris Briggs posted on the district’s website.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With New Hanover County Schools deciding to keep it’s mask mandate in place, many families are either outraged, confused, or relieved. Though some students are relieved to keep the mask on, other parents say their kids are gasping for air and change. Mother of five...
