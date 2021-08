VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Works Director Clint Klemisch provided an update on the Streetscape project along Central Avenue and Main Street in Valley City. He said motorists will have to deal with another closure. He said work on the 7th Avenue West Street improvement project continues. That road will remain closed for several more weeks. The weekly update with Clint Klemish is available right here.