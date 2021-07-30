Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the North Inlet in the town of Grand Lake, the burned areas on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, the Colorado River above Shadow Mountain Reservoir, the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRAND COUNTY At 948 PM MDT, The thunderstorms have moved out of the East Troublesome burn scar. However, flooding of creeks and low spots may still be occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Grand County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED