Roanoke native Troy Daniels brings back his basketball camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After a one year break Roanoke native, former William Fleming, VCU star and 2020 NBA champion Troy Daniels bringing back his annual basketball camp to William Fleming High School. It is the first of 3 days for the dozens of campers attending. Daniels it is all about giving back to his hometown! “First of all it is an unbelievable experience. to be able to do this for the kids. I took a whole year off from basketball and the camp due to COVID. To be able to give back to the community. To give my time to the kids it is an unbelievable experience to be able to do that. The camp runs through Saturday at William Fleming High School.