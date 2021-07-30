Flash Flood Warning issued for Bartholomew, Decatur, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bartholomew; Decatur; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN BARTHOLOMEW, WEST CENTRAL DECATUR AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, local law enforcement flash flooding on State Road 252 in far southern Shelby county near State Road 9, along with several other local roads in that area. Between 3.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hartsville, Burney and Geneva. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED