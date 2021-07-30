Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Levy FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK, SUMTER, LEVY, CITRUS, HERNANDO AND PASCO COUNTIES At 207 PM EDT, emergency management reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring Hill, New Port Richey, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Hudson, Holiday, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, North Brooksville, South Brooksville, Hill n Dale, Hernando County Airport, Inverness Highlands South and Inverness Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
