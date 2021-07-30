Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee A Source Of Inspiration For Many Across U.S.

Sunisa Lee, an 18 year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, just won an Olympic gold medal in the women's individual all-around gymnastics competition. Lee brought home the United States' first gold medal in women's gymnastics this Olympics, as the Americans won silver in the team competition earlier this week. After Simone Biles withdrew from the games for mental health reasons, Lee took advantage of the opportunity to win first place—Biles had not lost an all-around competition since 2013. Lee is now not only the first Hmong-American to represent the U.S. in the Olympic Games, but also to win gold. She is the fifth straight U.S. woman to place first in the all-around event. Previous winners include not only Biles, but also Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, and Carly Patterson.