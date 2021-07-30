Cancel
Gymnastics

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee A Source Of Inspiration For Many Across U.S.

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee is inspiring people around the country, from young gymnasts to the Asian-American community. Lee is the fifth consecutive U.S. gymnast to win the women's all-around; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Gymnastics
Sports
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
GymnasticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

How Olympic gymnastics qualifying rounds will work for Suni Lee, Grace McCallum

The U.S. women are heavily favored to win team gold in Tokyo, shooting for their third consecutive Olympic title. They took the championship by a giant margin — more than eight points — at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when Simone Biles racked up four gold medals. As women's gymnastics begins six days of competition with the qualifying round Sunday, the only question seems to be: How wide will the gap be this time?
Gymnasticstownandcountrymag.com

What to Know About Gymnast Suni Lee, the Olympic All-Around Champion

Sunisa Lee, an 18 year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, just won an Olympic gold medal in the women's individual all-around gymnastics competition. Lee brought home the United States' first gold medal in women's gymnastics this Olympics, as the Americans won silver in the team competition earlier this week. After Simone Biles withdrew from the games for mental health reasons, Lee took advantage of the opportunity to win first place—Biles had not lost an all-around competition since 2013. Lee is now not only the first Hmong-American to represent the U.S. in the Olympic Games, but also to win gold. She is the fifth straight U.S. woman to place first in the all-around event. Previous winners include not only Biles, but also Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, and Carly Patterson.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Meet Suni Lee, gold medalist and the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast

Team USA’s gold-medal gymnastics champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee is an 18-year-old Minnesota native who secured the top prize in the all-around contest during her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Lee earned a spot in the all-around contest after placing third in the qualifying event but she wasn’t expected to take home...
GymnasticsBleacher Report

Suni Lee's Clutch Gold for U.S. Highlights Display of Gymnastics' Global Promise

Turns out, it's still incredible. Some gymnastics fans (I won't say who) have argued that all-around competitions aren't as interesting as long as Simone Biles continues to dominate. While they're dead wrong—who could possibly think this sport needs less Simone?—the women's all-around final Thursday in Tokyo was exciting, just in a different way.
NBC News

Suni Lee, 1st Hmong American Olympic gymnast, brings pride to community with win

Sunisa "Suni" Lee wowed audiences Thursday with her incredible all-around performance, snatching the gold medal for Team USA. "I was telling myself nothing more, nothing less, just do the same thing that I always do, telling myself to breathe because my heart was beating so fast," she told Hoda Kotb after her win. "I was so nervous, I just tell myself to go out there and give it my all because at this point there is no turning back."
Sports1069morefm.com

Olympics Highlights: With Simone Biles Out, Suni Lee Won Gold for the U.S.

Simone Biles sat out the women’s gymnastics all-around, but the U.S. STILL brought home the gold medal. 18-year-old Sunisa Lee won it, and Simone cheered her on from the stands. She ended up winning by less than two-tenths of a point. It’s her first Olympics, and her first Olympic gold. She also won silver in the team event. (Check out her family and friends reacting to her gold medal win back home.)
GymnasticsNBC4 Columbus

Suni Lee inspires new generation of athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Suni Lee’s gold medal is an inspirational moment for many across the world. She’s the first Asian American to win gold in the all-around competition for Olympic women’s gymnastics. Her accomplishment is making its mark in places like central Ohio. “Speechless” and “proud” are two words...
Sportsblackchronicle.com

Olympic gymnastics live updates — Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete on beam in last day of event finals

Tuesday morning will mark the last time we get to watch our favorite gymnasts compete at the Tokyo Olympics. The final day of gymnastics event finals promises to be special as Simone Biles makes her return to the competition floor. The 24-year-old withdrew from the women’s team final and other individual events to focus on her mental health upon experiencing the “twisties”.

