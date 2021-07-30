Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

College specialist speaks of efforts to help students during virtual learning

By Kimberly Leyva
southkernsol.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past school year has been a learning curve for students, teachers and all others involved in the education system. David Garo, college specialist for the Wonderful College Prep Academy with Cal State Bakersfield, has experienced this learning curve first hand. He is in charge of helping Wonderful scholars that attend CSUB. Scholars often need tutoring, and he is there to do his best to help any way he can.

southkernsol.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakersfield College#Cal State#Csub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Cuomo brothers: Report places a new spotlight on a unique relationship

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. There's no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy