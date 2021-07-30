College specialist speaks of efforts to help students during virtual learning
The past school year has been a learning curve for students, teachers and all others involved in the education system. David Garo, college specialist for the Wonderful College Prep Academy with Cal State Bakersfield, has experienced this learning curve first hand. He is in charge of helping Wonderful scholars that attend CSUB. Scholars often need tutoring, and he is there to do his best to help any way he can.southkernsol.org
