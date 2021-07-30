Cancel
Pelicans set to receive No. 17 draft pick Trey Murphy III

By BRETT MARTEL
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans moved to address their woeful 3-point shooting this past season, adding No. 17 overall NBA draft choice Trey Murphy III to their 2021 rookie class on Thursday night. Memphis formally made the selection of the Virginia swing player for New Orleans as part...

www.dailyjournal.net

