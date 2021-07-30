Cancel
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Orlando, Corey Kispert joining Rui Hachimura in Washington

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA Draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.

