Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer has an established case as one of the better young prospects in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 in shoes at the combine, Springer is actually the shortest among the four boys in his family. His two older brothers, Gary Jr. for Iona and Jordan for Army, both played college basketball as well. That helped give him some of the grittiness that he brings to the floor.