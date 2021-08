On Monday, August 2 it was announced that Tony Illia, the public face of the Nevada Department of Transportation for the past seven years, has passed away. “It is with profound sadness that NDOT announces the passing of Public Information Officer Tony Illia, a committed public servant and dear friend to many throughout the department, the media and the Las Vegas community,” a news release issued by Illia’s successor to the PIO position, Adrienne Packer, stated. “No words can adequately express our sadness or our gratitude for Tony’s tireless work for NDOT over the past seven years. NDOT offers its sincere condolences to Tony’s family, friends and all who were touched by his kind spirit.”