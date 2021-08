BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is reviewing case numbers that are impacted by the Delta variant and plan to stick to CDC guidelines in the fight against COVID-19. The department is continuing to monitor new cases of COVID-19. Much of the summer saw averages of less than one case per day, however Wood County is currently recording about 25 cases of COVID-19 per week. If the county reaches 50 or more cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period or test positivity rates of 8% or higher, there will be substantial transmission in Wood County.