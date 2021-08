For the last decade or so, the U.S. Federal government has offered financial incentives for people who buy or lease electric vehicles. The basics are simple: if the vehicle plugs in and has a battery pack of at least 4 kWh, you can get a credit worth up to $7,500 on your tax return the following year. The specifics, though, mean that it can be hard to calculate exactly how much money you will get, or if you will get any money at all.