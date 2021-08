One day, Arianna Huffington was a guest speaker at a virtual work meeting, and listening to her story really opened my eyes. At the time, I was eating poorly, sleeping irregular hours, and generally felt like a candlestick that was burning wicks from both ends. I had previously downloaded the Thrive app, but I was transferred to a new store and received a new company phone. I had a lot going on at the time, trying to balance looking for a new home, meeting new people at work, and living in a hotel for a few months. I was given a copy of Arianna’s book Thrive and it sparked my memory of the app, so I decided to redownload it.